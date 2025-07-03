Mike Spanos Purchases 200 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) Director Mike Spanos bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $510.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.52 and a fifty-two week high of $514.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.09.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.