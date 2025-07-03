Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.
Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 299.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Asset Management will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.
Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
