Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 2,643 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after buying an additional 219,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Vistra by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.33. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,136,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

