Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Evercore ISI

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

