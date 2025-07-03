Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.26. Inv Vk Mun Tr shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 176,238 shares changing hands.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.
Insider Transactions at Inv Vk Mun Tr
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Mun Tr
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 328,085 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,067,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 196,259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 150,513 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 823,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
