A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and traded as high as $23.12. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 198,854 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMRK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $559.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.54). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $103,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.