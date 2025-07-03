Rossby Financial LCC Makes New Investment in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Equifax Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:EFX opened at $262.48 on Thursday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

