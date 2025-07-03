Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.