Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.04. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 13,110 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

