Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.03 and traded as high as $317.07. Safran shares last traded at $316.72, with a volume of 1,127 shares changing hands.

Safran Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.16.

Safran Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $2.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

