MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $84.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

MSM stock opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

