Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Price

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stephens raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $90.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,650,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,513,000 after purchasing an additional 231,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,443,000 after buying an additional 448,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after acquiring an additional 88,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

