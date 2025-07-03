Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

