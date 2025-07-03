CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.28%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 493,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,957,776.78. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $164,567.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,809.59. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,335 shares of company stock worth $1,149,376. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 83.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 49.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 695.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

