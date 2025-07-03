Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

