Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Porch Group

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 2.67. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $336,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 172,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,095.33. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 202,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,153.25. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,150 over the last ninety days. 23.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Porch Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.