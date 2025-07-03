Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 188.24%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.