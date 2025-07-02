ArborFi Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ArborFi Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.1% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SPYG opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $95.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.