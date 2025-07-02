American Capital Advisory LLC Trims Position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

American Capital Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,121 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 2,340.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE GBTG opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GBTG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

