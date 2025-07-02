American Capital Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados comprises about 1.0% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.80 in a research note on Wednesday.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

