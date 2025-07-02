Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Sony by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after buying an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sony by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Sony by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Sony by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

