iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 204,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 325,971 shares.The stock last traded at $22.48 and had previously closed at $22.48.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
