Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,015 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

