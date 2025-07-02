CIBRA Capital Ltd Invests $8.40 Million in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 939,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,000. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for approximately 2.9% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,657,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 141,054 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,875.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the sale, the director owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,262,410.24. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 1.12. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.