American Capital Advisory LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Capital Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.2%

FTCS opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

