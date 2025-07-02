American Capital Advisory LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

American Capital Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,842 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 592,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 467,164 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Six Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $3,744,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $802.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,482.36. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $231,660.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,138 shares in the company, valued at $514,415.88. This trade represents a 31.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

