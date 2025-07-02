CIBRA Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

CIBRA Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Surgery Partners comprises approximately 0.5% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

