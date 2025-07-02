Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $9.90 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,482,000 after buying an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,168,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after buying an additional 626,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.