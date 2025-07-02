Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,269,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,586,000 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $19.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 4,380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $79,295,502.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,921 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,470.10. This trade represents a 92.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 353,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $6,406,603.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 198,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,392.80. This represents a 64.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock valued at $175,359,900.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

