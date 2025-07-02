First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.94 and last traded at $144.42, with a volume of 2575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.47.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $932.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

