Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

