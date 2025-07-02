ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.55. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.61 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

