Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.55. 589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Trading Up 6.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $804.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Steel Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $701,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,087.20. The trade was a 25.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

