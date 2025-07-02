CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 660,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,771% from the previous session’s volume of 35,282 shares.The stock last traded at $26.05 and had previously closed at $26.11.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

