American Capital Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,579,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after purchasing an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,624,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,417,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $75.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

