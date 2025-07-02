Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys 1,550 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,111,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $914,090,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

