American Capital Advisory LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD)

American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $2,587,000.

Smithfield Foods Price Performance

Smithfield Foods stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

Smithfield Foods ( NASDAQ:SFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFD shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Smithfield Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

