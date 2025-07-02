Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Raised to Strong Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Croda International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIHY

Croda International Trading Up 1.3%

About Croda International

COIHY opened at $20.64 on Monday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.