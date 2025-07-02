Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$100.15 and last traded at C$100.00, with a volume of 520479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.45.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$101.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.85.

The firm has a market cap of C$175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$93.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

In related news, Director Ajay Kumar Virmani acquired 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$81.22 per share, with a total value of C$2,000,935.92. Also, Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total value of C$1,606,718.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,666.20. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,191 and sold 81,612 shares valued at $7,748,610. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

