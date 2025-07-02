Diageo (LON:DGE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,820 ($25.01) and last traded at GBX 1,822 ($25.04), with a volume of 36689688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,834.50 ($25.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 ($32.60) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,665.33 ($36.63).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,020.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. The company has a market cap of £42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,985 ($27.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,570.35 ($9,028.93). Insiders have purchased 953 shares of company stock worth $1,983,862 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

