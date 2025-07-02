Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 13.1% – What’s Next?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 18,033,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 9,172,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
Goldstone Resources Trading Down 19.7%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03.
About Goldstone Resources
GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is an AIM quoted gold exploration and development company.
The Company is focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in south-western Ghana, which hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t. The existing resource is confined to a 4km zone of the Homase Trend, including Homase North, Homase Pit and Homase South.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldstone Resources
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Capitalize on Volatility: 3 Finance Stocks Thriving in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Dan Ives’ Bold $5 Trillion Forecast for Microsoft Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Stocks With Near-Unanimous Buys That Could Rally Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.