Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 13.1% – What’s Next?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 18,033,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 9,172,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Trading Down 19.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.03.

About Goldstone Resources

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is an AIM quoted gold exploration and development company.

The Company is focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in south-western Ghana, which hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t. The existing resource is confined to a 4km zone of the Homase Trend, including Homase North, Homase Pit and Homase South.

