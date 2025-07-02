American Capital Advisory LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $433.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.78 and a 200-day moving average of $401.24. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $439.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

