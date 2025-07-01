Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,303 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up 1.0% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

