Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Arete Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.