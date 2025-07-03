Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Baker Steel Resources Price Performance

LON:BSRT opened at GBX 63 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Baker Steel Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.50 ($0.91). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.61.

Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Baker Steel Resources had a positive return on equity of 134.51% and a negative net margin of 4,723.70%.

About Baker Steel Resources

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

