Piper Sandler Raises Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target to $27.00

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

Get Investar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Investar

Investar Price Performance

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $214.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. Investar had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Analysts expect that Investar will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Investar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 67,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Investar by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its position in Investar by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 157,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.