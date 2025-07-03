Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BELFB. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $99.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $336,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,384.65. This trade represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,654,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 398,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 141,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 67,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

