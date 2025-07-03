Head to Head Comparison: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) versus SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 129.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 2 4.00 Kimco Realty 0 9 5 2 2.56

Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $24.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 35.62% 4.74% 2.50% Kimco Realty 26.79% 5.17% 2.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Kimco Realty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $670.29 million 5.01 $172.78 million $1.22 15.43 Kimco Realty $2.04 billion 7.12 $410.79 million $0.77 27.86

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

