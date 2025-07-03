Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 600 ($8.19) target price on the stock.

Melrose Industries Stock Down 1.2%

MRO stock opened at GBX 524.40 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 376 ($5.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 682.60 ($9.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 473.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 518.02. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alison Goligher acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($126,177.80). Also, insider Peter Dilnot bought 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($67,868.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $21,608,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

