The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $233.00 to $257.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

CTAS opened at $215.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.87. Cintas has a twelve month low of $174.44 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $3,117,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 516.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after buying an additional 715,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $24,872,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

